iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $38,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.