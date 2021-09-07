iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 447.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 75,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 61,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,357. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.