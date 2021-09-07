iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $103.52 and last traded at $103.71. 686,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,111,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.25.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.