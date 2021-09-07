iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Reduced by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,429 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after purchasing an additional 222,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,449. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

