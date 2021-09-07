iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $34,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 200.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $255.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

