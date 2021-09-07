iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $292.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,694. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.