iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 367.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $292.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $292.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.