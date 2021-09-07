iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.12. 1,130,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,265,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

