iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Boosted by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.24. 5,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

