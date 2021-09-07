iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $42,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $273.43. The company had a trading volume of 65,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,565. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

