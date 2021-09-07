iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Heritage Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,589 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 38.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $623,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $454.18. The stock had a trading volume of 208,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

