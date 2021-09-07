iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $455.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $442.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

