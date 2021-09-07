iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

