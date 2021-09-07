iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,239 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.53% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $134,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,557 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,956. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.