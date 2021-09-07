iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558,804 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.12. The company had a trading volume of 137,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $110.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

