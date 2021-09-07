iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,648 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $45,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.30. 70,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

