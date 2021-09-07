iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Reduced by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,170,000. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

