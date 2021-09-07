Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00286.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,056,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,652,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.