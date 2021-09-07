ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ITVPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get ITV alerts:

ITVPY stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.