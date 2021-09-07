J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on JSAIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

