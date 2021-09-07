Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.15 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

