Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $70,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

VV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.45. 3,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

