Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 17,530 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 215,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,328,479. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

