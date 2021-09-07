Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 21,881 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after purchasing an additional 222,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.64. 15,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,449. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

