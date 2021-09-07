Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 328.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. 4,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,415. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38.

