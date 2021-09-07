Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,819. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $77.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26.

