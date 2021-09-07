Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $10.41 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for about 0.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,139. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,141 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

