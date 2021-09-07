Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $12.23 Million Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,781 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPEI. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,098,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $390,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.73. 10,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.