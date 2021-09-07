Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $18.54 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 101.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,172 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $254.38. 112,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.18 and a 200 day moving average of $236.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

