Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $6.18 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.31. The stock had a trading volume of 191,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

