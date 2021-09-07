Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,090,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,678,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.20. 83,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,213. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.62.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.