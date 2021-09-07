Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 644,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,216,000 after acquiring an additional 124,544 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.48. 869,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $104.94.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.