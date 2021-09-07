Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 151.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Shares of SQ traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.01. The company had a trading volume of 129,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.62, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.