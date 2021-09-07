Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 240,191 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $87,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.23. The company had a trading volume of 62,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,775. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.