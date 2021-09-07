Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,463 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.41.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $19.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $609.60. 205,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $598.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.