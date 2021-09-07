Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 6,989 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.76 and a 200 day moving average of $367.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $468.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

