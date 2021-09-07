Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,386 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 41,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 134,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 43,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 110.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. 119,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

