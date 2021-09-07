Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.73% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the second quarter valued at $652,000.

AIRR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,110. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01.

