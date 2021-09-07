Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 137,585 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,585 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,327. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

