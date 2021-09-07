James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after buying an additional 883,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,011,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.