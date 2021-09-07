Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,520,000 after buying an additional 4,136,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,968,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.