Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.04 million and $494,208.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

