JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.64 ($26.64).

DEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €23.66 ($27.84) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of €23.38 and a 200-day moving average of €22.65.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

