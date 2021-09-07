JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

