Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BMW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.86 ($116.30).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR BMW opened at €79.85 ($93.94) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €84.59.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.