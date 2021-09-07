JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $15.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.
JOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.
NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 29,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,866. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.08 million and a PE ratio of 1.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in JOANN by 9.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $117,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
