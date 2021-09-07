JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $15.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.

JOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 29,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,866. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.08 million and a PE ratio of 1.71.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in JOANN by 9.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth $117,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

