Jobchain Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $7,133.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00148104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.00729431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,542,898,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

