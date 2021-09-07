John F. Crowley Sells 7,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $371,110.00.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,030. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,582.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,776 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

