Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,090,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.27 and a 200 day moving average of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

