Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.21. 290,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

